Thousands of runners head to the region for Sunderland City Runs

More than 3000 are expected to take part in this year's Sunderland City Runs.

Roads in the area are closed off to allow for the 10K and half marathon runners to make their way through the city.

It is the 11th year of the event, and this year saw the introduction of the elite fast5K which is part of the Northern Spire 5K.

Many runners are taking part to raise money for good causes, including the official charity partner Red Sky Foundation, who are doing CPR demonstrations in the Event Village in Keel Square where there are also activities and refreshments.

Aly Dixon, previous winner of the 10K and half marathon, is back for the 10K, with leading runners in the 10K and half marathon competing for unique trophies that have been created by the National Glass Centre especially for the event.

The 2022 Sunderland City Runs ambassadors will be taking part, along with North East charity fundraising legend Colin Burgin-Plews, better known as Big Pink Dress.

The event has been organised by Events of the North, Sunderland City Council and its Active Sunderland team, and supported by Everyone Active.