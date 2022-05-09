Ant and Dec's Saturday Night Takeaway claimed the first award of the TV Baftas.

The presenting duo took to the stage at the Royal Festival Hall on London's Southbank to collect their award, marking the fourth time they have won in the or entertainment programme category.

Ant McPartlin said: "What a great start to the night" before Declan Donnelly added: "We were convinced we weren't going to get it this year so we came for a bit of a party."

Following the win Anthony McPartlin and Declan Donnelly reflected on their "inspirational" drag performance.

The presenting duo transformed into Lady Antoinette and Miss Donna Lee as part of a drag queen performance on their ITV show Saturday Night Takeaway in February.

Speaking after receiving their Bafta TV award, Donnelly, 46, said the pair were "moved by how inspirational people found it".

"When we had the idea of doing the drag act, we wanted to do it properly, and we wanted to do it right, and we want to be respectful of the artform," he said.

"We didn't want it to look silly, and that we slap on a bit of lipstick and eyeshadow and then walk out in wonky heels. We were like, if we're going to do this, we're going to do it properly because it is a real art form and it's a respected art form."

He added: "But then we got a lot of messages from people saying how inspirational they found it and how it had given people the courage to be themselves and that was something we hadn't really catered for.

"We hadn't really thought that would be the case. So it was mind-blowing and surprising, but it was quite moving as well and I'm proud and happy that people got so much out of it."

The win comes as the Geordie duo are confirmed to return to host the annual Prince's Trust Awards.

It's the 10th year of the ceremony but this is the first time the awards will be televised, showing on ITV.

The Prince of Wales, founder and president of the trust, will also attend the event in May, which celebrates the achievements of young people supported by the charity.

Famous names from the worlds of film, television, music and sport will be on hand to present the prizes.

Ant McPartlin said: "It's an absolute privilege to be involved in the Prince's Trust Awards again this year and to be hosting it for the 10th time.

"It is always so inspirational to hear from these young people who through pure determination and against all odds have come out fighting and achieved so much."

Declan Donnelly added: "We're honoured to play a part in the amazing work of the Prince's Trust.

"The young people celebrated at the Prince's Trust Awards have shown real strength, commitment and dedication and are proof that the support offered by the trust really is life changing."

The Prince's Trust helps young people from disadvantaged communities as they develop skills and confidence.