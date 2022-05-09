A non-league football side are celebrating winning a North East league after an audacious 19-0 win on the final day of the season.

Darlington Town FC went into Saturday 7 May's game second in the Wearside League, ten points behind Chester-Le-Street on goal difference, and needing their nearest rivals to slip up.

The team's first task was to win by at least 11 goals when they hosted Annfield Plain FC.

However, by half time they were a remarkable 12-0 in front.

The next challenge was to complete the match, as some Annfield Plain players are understood to have not wanted to come back out and play after the break.

With that hurdle surpassed, Darlington went on to win 19-0 and take the three points.

Their fate was sealed soon after when news reached Eastbourne Sports Complex that Chester-Le-Street had been held to a 0-0 draw at Wolviston.

Darlington Town FC captain Jim Wilson said: “This will mean the everything to these lads there all top draw, it’s been a long time coming, and we hope this will be the start of our success and winning some more trophies in the future.”