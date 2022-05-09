A man has died following an early morning crash which left a car flipped onto its roof on a footbridge in Gateshead.

Northumbria Police were called to a report of an overturned vehicle on the Lobley Hill footbridge of the roundabout, above the A1, shortly after 4am on Saturday May 7.

Officers and emergency services attended the scene and found a male driver trapped inside a white Renault Megane.

The 23-year-old driver was freed from the car and taken to hospital but has since died.

Police are now appealing for anyone who witnessed the collision, who might have dashcam footage, or who has information to contact the force.

PC Marc Lennox, from Northumbria Police’s motor patrols department, said: "This is an incredibly tragic incident and our thoughts go out to the man’s family and friends at this time.

"An investigation has been launched to establish the circumstances surrounding the collision and we’re asking for anyone who has not yet spoken to us to get in touch, especially if you were travelling in the area and may have some information that could help our enquiries."

The driver's next of kin are being supported by specialist officers at this time.

Anyone with information should call 101 quoting log NP-20220507-0142.