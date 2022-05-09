A woman from Northumberland has been included in the Forbes 30 Under 30 Europe list for 2022.

Jessica Chapplow from Morpeth has been included in this year's list for her work in E-commerce, and being an industry leader looking at how data should be used ethically in relation to Artificial Intelligence.

The Forbes 30 under 30 Europe list recognises 600 of the brightest young entrepreneurs and stars across the continent.

Jessica thinks her passion for giving back has contributed to her nomination; having recently helped Afghan's affected by the Taliban retaking the country last year, and Ukrainians impacted by the ongoing Russian invasion.

The industry leader, who is the head of E-commerce for Havas media group, and founder of the platform Heartificial Intelligence, said she's "excited and honoured" to be on the list, adding "It feels so surreal to be featured alongside so many talented and inspiring individuals."

Speaking to ITV Tyne Tees Jessica said: "Honestly I think I'm still waiting for it to sink in.

"For me, the magnitude of the Forbes 30 under 30 transcends any industry; there are so many awards out there... but what I love about the Forbes one, is that they delve deep. It's not just what it means to be hitting your revenue targets, they really look for the four dimensional aspects of how you're giving back in your day to day role as well.

"In a year where I had to juggle my full time job with going to Poland to help with Ukrainian refugees, and helping Afghan refugees repatriated from Kabul it's meant so much more to me."

As for what's next for the rising star, Jessica hopes to develop an app which simplifies the chain between refugees needing help and individuals or aid agencies providing it.