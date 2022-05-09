A Hartlepool councillor, who admitted assaulting a woman, has withdrawn his offer to resign following his re-election last week.

Conservative councillor Gordon Cranney won his Seaton ward seat in Thursday's local elections - just days after being convicted of assault by beating in court.

The following day he put out a statement to say he would resign but withdrew the statement, and on Sunday he told ITV News Tyne Tees he was 'debating' his role.

Despite continued calls from the Hartlepool Conservatives for him to resign, the politician confirmed on Monday May 9 he would not be leaving his position.

Cllr Cranney said: "On Saturday evening I put out a statement saying that I would hand in my resignation, unfortunately I feel this was premature and as a result I have withdrawn the statement.

"I need time to reflect on whether or not to resign, with everything that is going on in my life at this moment in time, I don't want to make one of the biggest decisions of my life in a hurry.

"I must stress that I am not taking this lightly and I deeply apologise to everyone who feels I have let them down."

As well as calling for his resignation, Hartlepool Conservatives suspended Cllr Cranney and also made a plea to all Hartlepool Borough Councillors to boycott council meetings until he did so.

Cllr Cranney said he was 'deeply saddened' by the group's move, adding: "I have confided with high up members of my party surrounding my current circumstances and problems I am dealing with on a very upsetting and private matter not just regarding the assault on my wife.

"I would have liked more support in these depressing times but instead I feel have been viciously turned on, this is before the Conservative HQ investigation has even concluded."

Responding to his latest statement, Hartlepool Conservative Association president Ray Martin-Wells said: "Senior conservatives have come under vast amounts of criticism since first learning only a day before the polls (about Cllr Cranney's conviction) and not having it confirmed until polling day itself.

"Cllr Cranney failed to inform the party which he was duty bound to do back in February when he was first convicted with this offence.

"He's put the party into disrepute not only by the crime itself but then compounding the situation by attempting to hide it."

Mr Martin-Wells said the Labour Party had not supported the boycott but urged the party to reconsider its position.

"I would urge the Labour Party to reconsider its position and I urge Cllr Cranney to reconsider his position," he added.

"If he wishes to remain a councillor I would urge him to resign."

On Thursday 28 April, Cllr Cranney was handed a 24-month community order and ordered to pay a victim surcharge for the offence committed on 6 February.

The returning officer for Hartlepool, responsible for overseeing electoral matters, said the conviction did not prevent Cllr Cranney from standing for election or acting as a councillor.