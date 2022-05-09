Ofsted inspectors have recognised a "substantial improvement" in children's services in Middlesbrough, but a minority of youngsters remain in unlawful placements.

Following an Ofsted inspection in December 2019, Middlesbrough's children's services were rated as inadequate due to "widespread failures" and because children were being "chronically neglected" for too long before they were helped.

However, the latest report highlights improvements to the service.

It states that the director of children's services, Sue Butcher, and the senior managers know the services well and have created a "stable and committed leadership team" with outcomes for children "moving in the right direction".

It goes on to add: "There has been a substantial improvement in permanence planning for children in care since the last inspection. This is having a positive impact on the progress and experiences of these children."

In response to the report, Ms Butcher said: "Middlesbrough children matter and I'm proud of the work my team are putting in every day to give them the support and services they deserve.

"This latest Ofsted feedback is encouraging for us and reflects well on the changes we are making. We're well aware we have more improvements to make and I'm confident that the commitment and passion of our staff will keep us on the right track."

Inspectors found that permanence planning for children is now "less reactive and more forward-looking" and the recruitment of specialist teams of social workers who are working to address the children without clear plans is having a positive impact by safely reducing the numbers of youngsters in care.

The report adds: "For children who have come into care more recently, practice is stronger and there is more careful thought for early permanence planning.

"Children's permanence plans now include parallel planning of different options for children in an attempt to avoid drift and delay and make timely decisions for children."

According to the watchdog, children are brought into care more quickly because of "better quality court applications made at the right time".

The report adds: "The majority of children cases reviewed by inspectors on this visit showed that children are making good progress in their placements. Children in foster care are in good-quality placements.

"They are attending school, making educational progress and are supported with their interests and hobbies. Children's emotional and wellbeing needs are identified, and frequently they are provided with support through thrive programmes in schools."

However, this is not the case for all children. The report adds: "For a small number of children, there is still some impact from a legacy of absent or poor planning. Some children have experienced earlier unplanned placement moves and consequent disruption and instability.

"Challenges in the turnover of social workers remain, and these are affecting care planning for some children, leading to drift and delay." The report adds that leaders are aware of the issue and are working to improve the situation.

Other positives noted, include children being regularly visited by their social workers and benefitting from safely assessed time with their families. Caseloads have also started to reduce for staff and for those with higher workloads, there is proactive support.

Mayor Andy Preston said: "The hard work doesn't stop here, but this latest verdict from Ofsted shows how far we've come in a short space of time. My thanks go to Sue Butcher and every member of her team and to Cllr Mieka Smiles for her support to Sue's directorate."

Issues remain around appropriate placements for some children. The report states: "There are a small number of children placed with family members who have not been formally assessed and approved as connected foster carers. The majority of these children are progressing to permanent arrangements under special guardianship orders with the same carers.

"There are also a small minority of children in unregistered children's homes. These children have complex needs and are awaiting a suitably matched regulated placement. The lack of appropriate legal arrangements can leave children at risk as the carers ability to meet their needs is undetermined and unregulated."

Ofsted acknowledges that leaders are aware of the situation and the children all have individual assessments to identify and mitigate risks. Monthly meetings take place to monitor the children's plans and progression toward alternative accommodation arrangements.

There is also scrutiny through legal gateway meetings and children's independent reviewing officers, who are social workers appointed to oversee and scrutinise a child's care plan. The report adds: "Leaders are aware that they need to reduce the numbers of children subject to these unlawful arrangements, and they have plans in place to do so."

Social workers gave positive feedback to Ofsted about the efforts of the leadership to improve the service. The report adds: "This is creating a supportive working culture and ultimately assists social workers in creating positive improvements for the children and families they work with."

Deputy mayor and executive member for children's services, Cllr Mieka Smiles, said: "We're making superb progress and I'm enormously grateful to Ofsted and the Department for Education for their guidance. To make the strides forward we have during a really challenging two years is hugely positive."