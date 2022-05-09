Report by Ian Payne

Sunderland are heading to Wembley for the League One Play-Off Final and the chance of promotion to the Championship.

It was tense tonight in the second leg of their semi-final - and it went right down to the wire.

Sunderland took a one-goal lead into tonight's winner takes all contest at Hillsborough, and the stakes could not have been higher.

The Wearsiders would either book their trip to Wembley for the playoff final, or be sentenced to a fifth season in a row in League One.

Alex Neil's side just needed to keep their heads - the victors would be head over heels - Sheffield Wednesday's challenge was to turn the tie upside down.

At half-time The Owls looked up to the stars above and sang to a small guitar - and with just 15 minutes left The Black Cats were all at sea - when Lee Gregory scored his 9th goal in ten games for Wednesday and levelled the tie, with extra-time and penalties on the cards.

But ten minutes of stoppage-time signalled a sensational Sunderland salvo - Patrick Roberts with a priceless goal to level the match and give the Black Cats a 2-1 win over the two legs.

They're going to Wembley for the Play-Off Final, and the players...and the fans can't wait!

Sunderland's promotion play off at Wembley will be on Saturday 21st May at 15:00 against Wycombe Wanderers.