Commonwealth Games Queen’s Baton Relay coming to North East in July

The Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games has unveiled the highly-anticipated route that the Queen’s Baton Relay will take in the North East and North Yorkshire this summer.

Travelling via land, air and sea, more than 180 communities in England will experience the Queen’s Baton on a route spanning 2,500 miles.

The baton will tour communities across the North East and North Yorkshire Credit: Birmingham 2022

From energetic cities and historic market towns, to rolling countryside and rugged coastline, the Baton will head as far south as Cornwall and as far north as Northumberland.

In the Tyne Tees region, the Queen’s Baton will visit:

Wednesday 13 July - York, Malton, Scarborough, Robin Hood’s Bay, and Whitby

Thursday 14 July - Saltburn-by-the-Sea, Redcar, Middlesbrough, Stockton-on-Tees, Darlington, Durham, Seaham, and Sunderland

Friday 15 July - South Shields, Whitley Bay, Blyth, Alnwick, Gateshead, and Newcastle-upon-Tyne

Highlights across the three days will see the Baton travel by speedboat in Stockton on Tees, visit skateboarders in Whitley Bay, be abseiled from a wind turbine in the Port of Blyth, as well as visiting the Angel of the North.

Birmingham 2022 is hosting the 16th official Queen’s Baton Relay - a journey which brings together and celebrates communities across the Commonwealth, during the build up to the Games.

Birmingham will host this year's Commonwealth Games Credit: PA

In England, the Queen’s Baton Relay will provide the opportunity for communities to experience the buzz and excitement for Birmingham 2022, as the 11 days of show-stopping sport nears ever closer.

The relay is set to travel the length and breadth of England for a total of 29 days, before culminating at the Opening Ceremony for Birmingham 2022 on 28 July 2022.