Sunderland is set to welcome Britain's best cyclist's as the Tour Series returns to the city for the second year running.

Men's and women's teams will be competing on the roads around Mowbray Park this afternoon (10 May), in the UK's most prestigious domestic cycling series.

People can enjoy the build up at Mowbray Park from 3pm with the women's race beginning at 5.30pm and the men's starting 7.30pm.

There will be plenty for the whole family to enjoy, with a range of free outdoor activities with Active Sunderland, live music and bike stunt displays by 3 Sixty taking place in the park.

A selection of food and drink will also be available.

Last year over 5,000 people turned out to watch the event which generated more than £70,000 for the local economy.

Leader of Sunderland City Council Graeme Miller said: "We're delighted to be welcoming the Tour Series back to Sunderland for a second year running...I know lots of people will be delighted to see its return.

“This is one of a number of major sporting events to look forward to in our city this year. We’ve also got the Super Series Grand Final Triathlon coming to Sunderland for the first time in August and the Tour of Britain in September.

He added: “As well as being the perfect opportunity to showcase our city to a wider audience, we hope that all these events will inspire more people to take up cycling... and enjoy all the mental and physical health benefits that being physically active brings with it.”

A number of road closures will be in place including: