Police are appealing to the public for information after a crash in Newcastle in which a man in his 70s died.

Officers were called to a three-vehicle collision on Brunton Road, close to the entrance of Newcastle Falcons' Kingston Park stadium, at around 3.40pm on Friday April 29.

The man in his 70s was taken to hospital with serious injuries but has since passed away.

His next of kin has been notified and is being offered support by specialist officers.

As part of their ongoing enquiries, officers are appealing for any witnesses to the collision to get in touch.

They especially want to hear from anybody who was travelling in the area who may have dashcam footage that can assist their investigation.

Anyone with information can contact Northumbria Police via the 'Tell Us Something' page of their website or by calling 101 quoting reference NP-20220429-0702.

Alternatively, you can email 8961@northumbria.police.uk