Warning: This article contains graphic images

She cheated death when she plunged 50ft from a cliff in Tynemouth.

Now, Michaela Robinson has revealed fears she will never know the reasons behind the mystery fall which caused her severe head injuries in October 2020.

As Michaela fought for her life in hospital, a man was arrested on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm and released under investigation. But now the suspect has been told he will not be charged, leaving Michaela struggling to comprehend what happened to her.

And today the 34-year-old has told of her anguish at not knowing why her life was devastated in this way.

"It's not just about justice," she said. "I really want to know what I've done to have that happen to me.

"I'm not a bad person. I just want to know why. I know what happened to us, I just don't know why."

The cliff from which Michaela fell. Credit: NCJM

A busy mother, from Wallsend, Michaela worked as a shop assistant at B&M and was a regular gym goer, swimmer and runner.

On 31 October 2020, she dropped her children off at her parents for the night.

Then, after going to the car park at the Spanish Battery, in Tynemouth, she ended up plunging around 50ft off the cliff edge and landed on the rocks below.

Michaela can remember feeling someone push her, but it was too dark to see who it was.

Police, who were called to the area at around 10.55pm, say a stranger helped Michaela as she lay seriously injured on the rocks and gave her first aid before emergency services arrived.

She was rushed to the Royal Victoria Infirmary in Newcastle where is was discovered she had a bleed on her brain and a broken pelvis.

Michaela had to undergo emergency surgery to remove part of her skull to save her life.

Michaela after the operation. Credit: NCJM

And she spent around two weeks in a coma in intensive care before being transferred to Northumbria Specialist Emergency Care Hospital, in Cramlington, then North Tyneside General Hospital in North Shields.

At first Michaela was unable to walk, talk or feed herself. And she endured excruciating pain due to the missing piece of her skull leaving nerves exposed.

But after regular physio sessions, she gradually began to get her strength back. After being transferred to Walkergate Hospital, Michaela was finally able to return home last May and she is today continuing her long road to recovery.

But Michaela says she is still living in limbo without knowing what was behind her fall.

Michaela continues her search for answers. Credit: NCJM

"The recovery is going good, but that's because I'm a mentally strong person," she said.

"When you are pushed to the extreme the only way is up.

"I'm still hoping I will get my justice, but it's hard. I don't know if I will ever get to the bottom of this."

Northumbria Police has confirmed that the 26-year-old man who was arrested after Michaela's fall has been released with no further action.

A spokesman said: "A full and thorough investigation has been carried out into this incident. However there is insufficient evidence to pursue a criminal prosecution."

And Michaela now fears if whoever pushed her gets away with it they may harm someone else.

"What's to say they won't do it to someone else?" she said.

"If they can do it once and get away with it they will do it again. I just want to protect other people from going through this."