Police are urging people to surrender their firearms as part of a drive to stop guns falling into the wrong hands.

Cleveland Police is taking part in Operation Aztec - a national two-week weapon surrender which runs from Thursday 12 May to Sunday 29 May.

Firearms and ammunition can be surrendered at a local police station during opening hours.

Police say the drive is to help stop weapons getting into the wrong hands, and helps ensure that they are disposed of safely.The force has said that at the point of surrender, people will not face prosecution for the illegal possession of firearms and they can remain anonymous.

Officers will continue to investigate any criminal offences linked to firearms that have been surrendered.

Deputy Chief Constable Helen McMillan, from Cleveland Police, is National Police Chiefs Council lead for the criminal use of firearms Credit: NABIS

Some people may hold firearms in innocence and their legality may be overlooked or items may become forgotten about within people’s homes.

Superintendent Dave Sutherland said: “We don’t want firearms to fall into the wrong hands.

"There are some instances such as where people have forgotten about firearms in their homes, or their relatives homes, and they have come into possession of them unintentionally.“We would like to dispose of them safely and so I would encourage anyone with unwanted or unlawful firearms to bring them to us without fear of prosecution.”

The four main police stations in the Cleveland Police force area are open 8am until 8pm daily. These are:

Middlesbrough – Bridge Street West

Stockton – Thistle Green

Hartlepool – Avenue Road

Kirkleatham – Troisdorf Way, Redcar

Police said collection can be arranged but will not be available in all circumstances.

Anyone wanting advice on how best to transport the weapon responsibly from home to the police station can contact 101 before travelling.

Anyone with information regarding illegal firearms activity can call police on 101, or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111, or visit www.crimestoppers-uk.org.