A man has pleaded guilty to causing a gas explosion which left two people in hospital, and destroyed a number of properties.

Ian Lenaghan, who is 59 and of Rothbury Road, Sunderland, admitted the charges of damaging property and being reckless to endangering life, when he appeared at Newcastle Crown Court via videolink.

The explosion on Whickham Street, Sunderland at 3.45pm on 15 February, destroyed one property and severely damaged several others.

The force of the explosion blew the roof off the property in Roker and spread debris across the street.

Lenaghan remains in custody and will be sentenced on 27 June.