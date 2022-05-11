A man has been charged with attempted murder after an alleged stabbing in Newcastle.Officers were called to St. Nicholas Hospital in Gosforth on Tuesday afternoon (10 May).

It had been reported that a man had sustained injuries to his neck and back described as 'consistent with a bladed article'.

A 42-year-old man has been charged with attempted murder and is due to appear before Newcastle Magistrates' Court.The victim was taken to hospital but has now been discharged and is recovering at home.