Passengers were flung from their seats and struck by falling luggage as a train hurtled at 50mph above the speed limit, an investigation has found.

The Lumo service from Newcastle to London's Kings Cross crossed three sets of points near Peterborough station at 75mph at 10.20am on 17 April, the Rail Accident Investigation Branch (RAIB) said.

The maximum permitted speed for the points - which are movable sections of track allowing trains to switch from one line to another - was just 25mph.

According the to British Transport Police, 15 people reported suffering minor injuries and were offered medical help from paramedics.

The force received a report that the train's emergency brake was applied.

In a preliminary statement, the RAIB said: "Passing over the points at this speed (75mph) meant that the train suddenly lurched sideways.

"The sudden movement of the train resulted in some passengers being thrown from their seats and in luggage falling from the overhead storage in the passenger compartments.

"This resulted in a number of minor injuries being sustained by passengers."

The train, the 8.20am service from Newcastle, came to a stop after passing Peterborough station, which it was not due to call at.

It initially approached the area on a fast line, before being routed on to a slower line via the points where the speed limit was broken.

The RAIB is carrying out a full investigation into what happened.

This will include consideration of the way the train was driven, any factors which may have influenced the driver, the condition of the signalling system, the nature of the injuries, and any underlying management issues.

Lumo, owned by FirstGroup, began running services on the East Coast Main Line between London King's Cross and Edinburgh Waverley in October 2021, competing against state-run London North Eastern Railway.

It is an open access operator, meaning it does not receive government funding.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To know...