Queen's visits to North East and North Yorkshire celebrated in interactive map from Historic England
Iconic images from the Queen's visits to the North East and North Yorkshire over her reign have been featured in a new interactive map.
Launched by Historic England as an education tool ahead of the Platinum Jubilee, the map allows users to click through images from more than 20 royal trips made to the region.
It covers the whole of the UK and tells the stories of the world's long-serving monarch performing royal functions - from opening important civic buildings like town halls and schools to visiting museums, sports grounds and pubs.
Images from the Tyne Tees region include the Queen alongside Alan Shearer while on a visit to Alnwick.
Where has the Queen visited in the North East?
Middlesbrough Town Hall (1956)
Wilton International, near Middlesbrough (1956)
Ripon Cathedral (1985)
Pallister Park, Middlesbrough (1993)
Wynyard Hall (1995)
Tees Dock and Transporter Bridge (1997)
Harrogate Theatre (1998)
Darlington Covered Market Hall (2002)
Millennium Bridge (2002)
Sunderland Park Lane Interchange (2002)
Clayport Library, Durham (2002)
Statue of Neptune, Durham Market Place (2002)
Durham Castle (2002)
Easington Colliery (2002)
Sage Music Centre in Gateshead (2005)
Tynemouth Volunteer Life Brigade Museum (2005)
Great Yorkshire Show (2008)
Scarborough Open Air Theatre (2010)
Alnwick Castle & Gardens (2011)
Yorkshire Museum (2012)
Gateshead International Stadium (2012)
Sunderland Corporation Quay (2012)
The project forms part of the Heritage Schools programme, funded by the Department for Education, which aims to help school children learn about local heritage and its significance.
Duncan Wilson, chief executive of Historic England, said: "This interactive map shows the incredible variety of sites the Queen has visited in the past 70 years.
"We hope schools, teachers, parents and the wider public will explore the map, discover more about their local historic sites and follow in the Queen’s footsteps by supporting their local heritage."