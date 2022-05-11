Iconic images from the Queen's visits to the North East and North Yorkshire over her reign have been featured in a new interactive map.

Launched by Historic England as an education tool ahead of the Platinum Jubilee, the map allows users to click through images from more than 20 royal trips made to the region.

It covers the whole of the UK and tells the stories of the world's long-serving monarch performing royal functions - from opening important civic buildings like town halls and schools to visiting museums, sports grounds and pubs.

Images from the Tyne Tees region include the Queen alongside Alan Shearer while on a visit to Alnwick.

Queen Elizabeth II with the Duchess of Northumberland and Alan Shearer during a visit to Alnwick, Northumberland. Credit: PA

Where has the Queen visited in the North East?

Middlesbrough Town Hall (1956)

Wilton International, near Middlesbrough (1956)

Ripon Cathedral (1985)

Queen Elizabeth II hands out traditional Maundy Money to lines of recipients in Ripon Cathedral. They each 59p - equal to the Queen's age. Credit: PA

Pallister Park, Middlesbrough (1993)

Wynyard Hall (1995)

Tees Dock and Transporter Bridge (1997)

Harrogate Theatre (1998)

The Queen meets the cast of Aladdin as they rehearse for the pantomime at Harrogate Theatre. Credit: PA

Darlington Covered Market Hall (2002)

Millennium Bridge (2002)

Sunderland Park Lane Interchange (2002)

Clayport Library, Durham (2002)

Statue of Neptune, Durham Market Place (2002)

The Queen is greeted by well wishers on a walkabout in Durham city centre on the second day of her Golden Jubilee tour of the North East. Credit: PA

Durham Castle (2002)

Easington Colliery (2002)

Sage Music Centre in Gateshead (2005)

Tynemouth Volunteer Life Brigade Museum (2005)

Great Yorkshire Show (2008)

Scarborough Open Air Theatre (2010)

The Queen arrives in Scarborough, North Yorkshire where she opened the restored Northstead Manor Gardens Open Air Theatre. Credit: PA

Alnwick Castle & Gardens (2011)

Yorkshire Museum (2012)

Gateshead International Stadium (2012)

Sunderland Corporation Quay (2012)

The project forms part of the Heritage Schools programme, funded by the Department for Education, which aims to help school children learn about local heritage and its significance.

Duncan Wilson, chief executive of Historic England, said: "This interactive map shows the incredible variety of sites the Queen has visited in the past 70 years.

"We hope schools, teachers, parents and the wider public will explore the map, discover more about their local historic sites and follow in the Queen’s footsteps by supporting their local heritage."