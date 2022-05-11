Watch Helen Carnell's video report

The youngest woman to row the Atlantic solo now wants to be the first woman to swim from Land's End to John O'Groats.

Jasmine Harrison from Thirsk, has set her sights on completing the 900 miles journey this summer, less than a year after she took on the Atlantic last time.

The 21 -year-old is ditching her paddles, and hoping to be the third person to finish the mammoth swim up the UK's west coast, moving for up to 12 hours a day.

She said: "So I can only swim with the tide that's why it's twelve hours; six hours on, six hours off twice in a day. Then I would get out and sleep on a support boat alongside that would anchor up. I don't plan on stepping onto land until I reach John O'Groats."

She is planning to take on the three month challenge, which has only been officially completed by two other people, this July.

In her bid for aquatic history, Jasmine is using the lake of the Yorkshire Dales as a training ground for the open water challenge.

During the swim it is thought Jasmine, who is a swim teacher, will swim the equivalent of 58 thousand lengths of a swimming pool, and complete at least 30 million strokes.

With only a couple of months until she sets off, Jasmine could not be calmer; despite having little experience swimming in the sea.

The fastest person to finish the journey was Ross Edgley in 2018, who completed the task in 61 days.

The challenge took its toll on Ross' body, with salt water corroding his tongue, jellyfish stings covering every bit of his flesh that was exposed and he had some close encounters with sharks.

Jasmine is positive, however, and says being able to complete challenges like this shows what difficulties you can overcome saying her mindset is "If I could row across the Atlantic, I can get over this... If I can swim the length of Great Britain I can get over this. So it just puts everything into perspective a little bit more."

