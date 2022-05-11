A Teesside man has described how his world 'came crashing down' when he got a phone call to say his thirty-year-old son had taken his own life.

Mark Grosvenor is sharing his story on mental health awareness week to encourage others to speak out if they are struggling with their mental health.

Jason Grosvenor worked as a joiner in Billingham and lived with his fiancée and young daughter.

He took his own life in in August 2019.

Jason’s father said his death came out of the blue and it torments him that he does not know why he took his own life.

Mark Grosvenor said: "He had a good job, a good home, a fiancee, a three year old daughter. He didn't show any signs he was struggling.

"For one second you didn’t think he would come to take his own life."

Jason Grosvenor took his own life in 2019. His dad says his death torments him. Credit: Family photo.

Following Jason's death, Mark received support from The Headlight Project, a Stockton based charity that helps families impacted by suicide.

It was set up by Catherine Devereux in 2019 following the death of her husband Russ.

The 41-year-old who managed a haulage firm in Billingham took his own life after suffering a mental breakdown following the death of an employee.

Mark Grosvenor said the charity had allowed him to process his grief.

He is urging others impacted by suicide and struggling with their mental health to reach out and access support.

"I did need help, I did need to talk, I did need to share my emotions," he added. "It has made me feel better within myself.

"Without The Headlight Project I don’t think I would be here now.”

Help & support

Jason was one of 266 people to die by suicide in 2019 in the North East.

Suicide continues to be the biggest killer of men under the age of 45 and our region has the highest suicide rates in the country.

In 2020 the suicide rate in the North East was 13.3 deaths per 100,000 population.

That is almost double the rate of London.