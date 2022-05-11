Two men have been charged with murder following the death of a man in Sunderland.

Police were called to Saltburn Road shortly before 9.45am on December 3, 2021, after concerns were raised for a young man.

Emergency services attended and found the body of 22-year-old Blaine Hammond. He was later pronounced dead.

An investigation was launched into the circumstances surrounding his death. As part of the investigation two men, both 22, have been charged with his murder.

They are Louis Wheelan, of Wailing Street, in Towcester and Anthony Keating, of Palmerston Road, in Sunderland.

They are due to appear before magistrates in South Tyneside on Wednesday 11 May.

Detective Chief Inspector Sharon Chatterton, of Northumbria Police’s Major Investigation Team, said:

“Firstly, our thoughts remain with the loved ones of Blaine and we will continue to offer his family specialist support while they continue to come to terms with what has happened.

“I also want to take this opportunity to thank those who have supported our investigation, as well as the local community for your support and cooperation.

“Now that we have two suspects due in court, I would ask that people refrain from any speculation, both in public and on social media, that could jeopardise those legal proceedings.

“I urge anyone with information which could assist the investigation or relates to this incident to contact the police.”

Anyone with information that might help officers with their investigations, is asked to contact Northumbria Police.