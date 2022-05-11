Walkers in Northumberland got the surprise of their life when they spotted what they thought at first glance was a zebra munching away on grass in a field.

Colleagues Vikki Wright and Rebecca Carlton were on a stroll in Blyth when, after passing a farm house, Rebecca glimpsed the apparent native African animal.

Vikki said: "We were on our usual walk down to the River Blyth when she suddenly and very excitedly shouted ‘Vikki have you seen that zebra in the field?"

Initially confused as to why the striped animal would be in the North East, it took Vikki a moment to scan the field for the recognisable animal.

The 'zebra' was spotted by the pair near a farmhouse on their walk towards the river. Credit: Google Maps/ Nick Kerry

On closer inspection it transpired the unlikely animal was simply a horse sporting a zebra print coat.

Rebecca said: "Vikki soon brought me back to earth and said 'Becca that's a horse with a coat on!"

The episode provided much amusement for the pair.

Vikki added: "We both burst out laughing, Becca then took a photo to show our work colleagues and by this time I could hardly breathe I was laughing so hard.

"We laughed all the way back to work and then more when we explained what we had seen."

Despite getting the wrong end of the stick, Rebecca said she saw the funny side, adding: "Imagine if David Attenborough did a documentary on this here in Blyth!"