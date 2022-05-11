Northumbria Police and Crime Commissioner says 'women and girls deserve better'.

Kim McGuinness is drawing up plans to tackle violence against women and girls in the Northumbria Police force area.

A public consultation has been launched inviting locals to share their concerns and experiences surrounding women's safety in the region, to help shape an action plan, aimed at reducing violence.

The number of violence against women and girls-related reports to police is increasing each year. Kim McGuinness says the figures highlight the need to address the violence, abuse and misogyny that’s 'evident in Northumbria and beyond, couldn’t be more important'.

Kim McGuinness is calling for views to shape a new Violence Against Women and Girls action plan. Credit: Northumbria PCC

The Commissioner says the statistic paint a worrying picture, as the number of reported cases of abuse is likely to only be the tip of the iceberg. It is estimated that only 15% of sexual offences are reported to the police.

Figures for the Northumbria Police force area reveal:

42 domestic homicides since 2011

4,438 Sexual assaults reported in Northumbria in 2019/20 alone.

1 in 3 Women and girls, nationally, will experience some form of sexual abuse in their lifetime.

Launching a public consultation to inform plans that will set out ways of working together to end violence and abuse of women and girls, PCC Kim McGuinness, said:

“I am passionate about fighting for a North East where our girls and women are safe and free from abuse, violence and inequality.

“I’m grateful to be in a position where I can drive real change forward, and I know there are many others across Northumberland, Tyne and Wear who share this aim – we want to lead the way with this.

"From service specialists and police officers, right through to young girls and their mams who know these crimes disproportionately affect them – people want violence against women and girls to end once and for all.”

Explaining the aims of the consultation that is underway, Kim said: “I’m all for open and honest conversation around this. I’m here to listen and I’m so appreciative of anyone who responds - whether that’s sharing their experiences or challenging for improvement. Together, I want to look at issues that just aren’t going away and pave a way forward.

“Northumbria Police, thankfully, is one of the best in its approach to policing violence against women and girls but we don’t always get things right and the challenge remains a huge one. I know there are so many people and organisations across our region who are full of determination to work together to prevent and tackle this violence and abuse and make our region safer for women and girls. From changing behaviours to enhancing support and improving prosecutions, there’s a lot that we need to get right and this plan will ultimately set out how we intend to do so.”

The Violence Against Women and Girls strategy will focus on support for victims, preventing abuse and violence in the first place, working with perpetrators and system change.

Those wanting take part in the consultation survey can do so by clicking this link.