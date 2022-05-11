A street in County Durham has been resurfaced save for one patch of ground under a parked car that failed to heed warning signs.

Residents were notified that Huntley Street, in Darlington, would be closed on 9 and 10 May to allow road resurfacing work to take place.

Traffic cones were also set out along the road as a reminder.

Most took note of warnings alerting them not to park on the street, but one driver appears to have been caught short.

Unable to move the car, resurfacers had no option but to work around the BMW, leaving a patch of road beneath it untouched.

Darlington Council said that section of the street will have to be resurfaced at a later date.

Resurfacing teams had no option but to resurface the road around the parked car. Credit: Paul Kingston

A spokesperson for the local authority said notice of planned roadworks are given well in advance to avoid situations like this.

They said: “As the vehicle in question has been left in an area without parking restrictions, we’re not able to take action against the driver on this occasion.

"Attempts have been made to contact the owner to ask them to remove it but so far without success."This does mean that the road resurfacing has been carried out around the vehicle, leaving a patch behind – this will be dealt with at a later date when the car is finally removed, but it will mean an extra cost to the council and the patch will be visible."