A former employee of Northumbria Police has admitted misconduct in public office and targeting three people with threatening phone calls and texts.John Fennelly, 57, appeared at Newcastle Crown Court on Thursday 12 May where he admitted he 'accessed police systems to obtain personal information about people with no policing purpose' while working as a 'resource controller'.

Fennelly, of Nuneaton Way, in Walbottle, Newcastle, also pleaded guilty to sending threatening phone calls and texts with intent to cause distress or anxiety to three different people in December last year, including one on Christmas Day.The defendant was told all options will be open to the judge who sentences him at Newcastle Crown Court in June.

He has been released on bail until his next court appearance.Judge Robert Adams said: "You have pleaded guilty to four counts and will receive credit for those pleas at sentence, which will take place on June 27.

"I'm ordering a pre-sentence report but in doing so I'm giving no indication as to sentence - all options will be open to the judge on the next occasion."The misconduct happened between December 21 and December 24 2021.

Fennelly made a malicious phone call to someone on December 23, made a further malicious call to someone else on Christmas Eve and sent a malicious text to a third person on Christmas Day.Superintendent Steve Ammari, head of the Professional Standards Department at Northumbria Police, said the force was aware offences a former police staff member had admitted at court.He added: "As soon as concerns were raised in relation to the conduct of this individual he was suspended and has subsequently resigned.“We want to make it clear that the actions of this individual were completely unacceptable and are in no way representative of the officers, staff and volunteers who continually display the highest levels of professionalism.“As a Force, we are committed to taking appropriate action against anyone who is found to have fallen below the standards rightly expected of them.”