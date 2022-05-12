A man is due to appear in court in connection with a collision in which a much-loved boy was fatally injured in Newcastle.

Layton Darwood, aged five, died following a collision on Willow Avenue, in Fenham, on 25 August 2020.

Northumbria Police said an investigation into the circumstances of his death was immediately launched.

The force confirmed on Thursday 12 May that a 40-year-old man had been issued with a court summons and was due to appear at Newcastle Magistrates’ Court to be charged with causing death by driving while disqualified.

Sergeant Ray Lowery, from Northumbria Police’s Motor Patrols Department, said: “This remains an incredibly distressing time for Layton’s family and our thoughts continue to be with them.

“They are being supported by specialist officers and we would once again ask that their privacy is respected as they process this new development."We'd like to take this opportunity to remind the public that the case is very much ongoing, so please do not speculate on social media."