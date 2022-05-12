Serial killer Levi Bellfield is engaged and has requested a prison wedding, the Ministry of Justice has confirmed.

Bellfield has applied for permission to marry a woman while he is serving two whole life orders at HMP Frankland, in County Durham, for murdering Marsha McDonnell, Amelie Delagrange and Milly Dowler.

Prisons minister Victoria Atkins said she had ordered an immediate review into the request and branded the proposed nuptials 'absolutely appalling'.

“This man is an evil, evil monster who has left a trail of despair and grief in his wake," the minister added.

She claimed the news called into question the workings of the Human Rights Act, saying Bellfield currently has a right under Article 12 to have his application for a wedding considered.

On his request to get married in prison, she told ITV’s Good Morning Britain: “My heart goes out to the families because, yet again, this appalling human being is on the front pages (of newspapers) and they’re having to think about him.”

But she did not say, when asked, whether she could actually stop the wedding going ahead.

She added: “I’m appalled that someone like this can make an application to get married – we’re looking into it very carefully. Watch this space please.”

Bellfield was found guilty of abducting and killing Milly Dowler following a trial at the Old Bailey in 2011 Credit: Surrey Police/PA

Meanwhile, former Justice Secretary Robert Buckland told The Sun newspaper, which first reported the news, that the request 'beggars belief'.

He added: "Milly never got to see her wedding day. It cannot be right that he gets to have his."

The Sun said he is engaged to a female visitor and got down on one knee to propose in front of prison staff at HMP Frankland, near Durham.

A Ministry of Justice spokesman said: "An application has been received and is being considered in the usual way."

However, it is understood that Bellfield's application is still being processed and is not at any further advanced stage.

The 53-year-old killer would need the permission of the prison governor to marry at the 'category A' men's prison.

Frankland prison Credit: ITV News

Bellfield was given a whole life term for murdering Ms McDonnell, 19, in 2003, and murdering Ms Delagrange, 22, and attempting to murder Kate Sheedy, 18, in 2004.

He was already serving this sentence when he went on trial for killing schoolgirl Milly Dowler, who was snatched from the street walking from school to her home in Walton-on-Thames, Surrey, in March 2002.

Bellfield was found guilty of abducting and killing the 13-year-old following a trial at the Old Bailey in 2011.

