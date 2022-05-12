A man who tried to murder a woman in front of her young child has been jailed for attempted murder.

Chris Blakemore, of Wilton Park, Stockton, forced his way into the woman's home in the town three years ago.

The 33-year-old repeatedly stabbed her before she managed to lock herself and her child in a room and call 999 for help.

Cleveland Police said the incident in October 2019 left the woman needing hospital treatment for dozens of stab injuries.

Despite being charged with attempted murder, Blakemore continued to deny what he had done, claiming his actions had been in self-defence.

However, he was convicted by a jury in December last year and on Thursday 12 May at Teeside Crown Court was sentenced to 24 years behind bars.

Chief Inspector Deb Fenny, of Cleveland Police, praised officers involved in the investigation, including Detective Constable Andy Cartwright, who supported the victim diligently throughout the police and court processes.

She said: “This was a horrific, sustained attack on a woman in her own home and in front of her young child.

"I can only imagine the terror they must have felt and the impact this traumatic incident has had on them both.

"I hope that today’s sentence will bring at least a degree of closure for them."

She added: "I’d encourage victims of domestic abuse to contact Cleveland Police at any time.

"They can be assured we will protect and support them while doing all we can to bring perpetrators to justice.”

