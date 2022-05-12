A woman says she battles 'anxiety' and 'panic attacks' after a man allegedly sat behind her on a bus and cut some of her hair off.

Jessie Thomas, from Ingleby Barwick, in Stockton, was riding a bus to Middlesbrough in February when she said a man moved from his seat to sit directly behind her.

She recalled hearing a loud noise 'like velcro' but thought nothing of it at the time.

The man then allegedly followed her after they both got off at Middlesbrough Bus Station but hurried away when she 'turned and looked at him'.

It was only when Jessie arrived home that she realised a large clump of her hair had been removed.

A man was arrested in connection with the incident but the case was closed 'pending any further information coming to light'.

The 24-year-old said roughly three inches of hair was removed. Credit: Gazette Media Company Syndication

Recounting the incident, she said: "I'd been working a shift at Ku in Stockton the night before and I was tired.

"I got on a bus and was half asleep, when you're not nodding off but you are not quite there.

"A lad who got on the bus before me sat three rows back got up and moved right behind me.

"I thought 'this is really weird' considering the bus was pretty much empty. But we get told a lot that we are being paranoid, don't we, so I was like 'it doesn't matter, it's fine'."

She continued: "I got off and was walking round the bus station, a lot of people go straight through Poundland. This lad was being a bit weird, so instead I walked the long way round.

"I was staring at him in windows, he was very close to me.

"I moved to one side and turned and looked at him, all of a sudden he took massive steps and carried on walking.

"I got to work and thought 'you know what, it's just some creepy guy it's over and done with'."

The man allegedly followed Jessie after they got off the bus. Credit: Google

According to Jessie, she only noticed the missing hair while getting ready for her next shift.

Now she wants the person responsible to be brought to justice.

"A huge chunk had gone," she said. "It was about three inches thick.

"I have extensions, it was about £70 worth. I'd only had them in for a day. I do extensions for a living.

"I was in so much shock. It's brought back so much anxiety. I'm having panic attacks.

"It freaks me out. He must live near me, it's crazy. I want him done for it. Or at least an apology at this point.

"I got on the bus to work for the first time yesterday and the panic was real but I powered through, with my family cheering me on."

A spokeswoman for Cleveland Police said: "A report was received from a woman that her hair had been cut whilst she was asleep on a bus on Saturday, February 12.

"We understand that this was a distressing incident for the woman and a thorough investigation was carried out, including CCTV enquiries.

"The victim was kept updated on the investigation and as part of enquiries a 24-year-old man was arrested and interviewed in connection with the incident.

"The case has now been closed pending any further information coming to light."