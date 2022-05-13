A Sunderland television star who sexually assaulted a teenage boy has been jailed.

Former Gogglebox star, Andrew Bennett of Gleneagles Road, Sunderland carried out a series of offences in one night at the victim's house.

Bennett, who had been drinking on the evening of the offence, spoke with the victim and took selfies with him. The Channel 4 star also asked about the victim's relationship with his girlfriend and whether they'd had sex.

Newcastle Crown Court heard how Bennett put his hand down the victims pants, gave him a love bite, and suggested carrying out a sex act on him; even though teenager reminded Bennett of his age and telling him he was not gay.

In a victim impact statement, the teenager said: "The incident has affected me badly. I looked up to Andrew and was interested in what he did and I'm aware he was on Gogglebox a while ago."I felt frightened and very uncomfortable and didn't know what to do. He touched me and kissed my neck so much, he caused a bruised love bite on my neck.

The events have left the victim need counselling as he still has flashbacks, and is fearful of the long-lasting effect it will have on his life. He said: "I'm trying to be positive and move on, however I think this will take some time."

Glenn Gatland, prosecuting, said Bennett had put his hands down the victim's pants and touched his genitals.

Despite the victim repeating his age Bennett said "stop you are going to make me feel bad," before proposing they go for sex act. The victim refused. Gatland continued "The defendant then told (the boy) to turn away from him and started kissing him on the back of his neck and gave him a love bite. The defendant then asked if he didn't like the touch of a man and (the boy) said he was straight."Scared of what else Bennett would do, the victim rang his girlfriend in tears saying he didn't feel safe. He also told his mother and brother about the incident, it was then the police were informed.

Bennett initially denied allegations of sexual offence, but scientific evidence showed his saliva was on the victim's body.

The prosecutor said Bennett blamed his behaviour on a slimming drug he had taken.

On 25 March, the past small-screen star pleaded guilty to causing or inciting a child to engage in sexual activity and two counts of sexual activity with a child.

The 47 year-old has been jailed for 29 months, given a five-year restraining order and will be subject to sex offender registration and a sexual harm prevention order for ten years.Gavin Doig, who was defending Bennett said: "It may be of some solace to the victim that every word he said is accepted. The defendant could not be more remorseful for his actions.

He added that Bennett had "acted out of character and added that there were multiple references speaking very highly of him him.

"His current partner finds it impossible to understand, having known him for many years. His good name has gone forever and he has lost his employment, which he valued highly."Judge Tim Gittins said the love bite was an "unwanted painful reminder of your unwanted attention" but acknowledged it was an aberration, unplanned and only happened because he was drunk.