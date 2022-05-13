A grieving mum has paid tribute to her "strong," "bubbly" son after he unexpectedly died following a battle with sepsis.

Lucy Shields of Gateshead said her son's passing had left her "totally lost."

Two year-old Roman died on 13 April after a 24 month fight against sepsis despite having fought off several infections and responded well to treatment.

His mother said: "He had so much strength, but I think his little body just gave up. I think he thought 'I've gave you two-and-a-half years Mam, now it's your time'."

Roman was diagnosed with sepsis at three weeks old after he was admitted to Gateshead's Queen Elizabeth Hospital, with what his parents thought was colic.

The life-threatening infection left Roman on life support in intensive care for three weeks; he also suffered brain damage, was unable to walk, developed epilepsy and needed feeding through a tube. Subsequently, Roman needed regular treatment at Newcastle's Royal Victoria Infirmary (RVI).

It was after Roman developed a water infection that the toddler died at home with his mum by his side. Lucy who is 36 said: "Now my life is empty and I have to go on living each day without him. I'm totally lost without him.

"It breaks my heart and I just miss him so much. He wasn't just my son, he was my best friend, my sidekick, my everything."

Lucy says Roman's death was 'unexpected' despite his long battle with sepsis, and he'd been so strong for such a long time Credit: NCJ Media

The heartbreaking decision to sign a do not resuscitate (DNR) order was made last year as Roman was critically ill.

Lucy says his death was still a surprise though: "It was so awful because I just wasn't expecting it to happen that day, you could have knocked me down with a feather.

"Everyday was like living on egg shells because you just didn't know what was going to happen from one day to the next."She added: "It's so hard because I realise he's never coming back. I looked after him for 24-hours-a-day, seven-days-a-week and now I don't know what to do anymore and I struggle to get out of bed. I'm used to doing his catheter and his meds for him and now my house is just empty."

Roman was cremated on 26 April at Saltwell Cemetery, with nurses from the RVI who treated him in attendance.

