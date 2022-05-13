Newcastle United Head Coach Eddie Howe has been shortlisted for Manager of the Season by the Premier League.

He's been nominated alongside Brentford's Thomas Frank, Man City's Pep Guardiola, Liverpool's Jurgen Klopp and Crystal Palace's Patrick Vieira.

Fans can pick their favourite on the Premier League website, with voting open until 18:00 on Monday 16 May.

The votes from the public will be combined with those of a panel of football experts to decide the winner.

The reasons for Howe's nomination read: "Newcastle United are set to become the first club in Premier League history to stay up after winning none of their first 14 matches.

"Howe's team had only five points when he took over in November but he has since led them up to 14th with 43 points, including a nine-match unbeaten run."

Newcastle are now mathematically safe from relegation after Chelsea's win against Leeds on Wednesday night.