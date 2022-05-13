Northumberland firefighters make another trip to Ukraine to deliver aid

Firefighters from Northumberland Fire and Rescue Service have made another gruelling trip across Europe to deliver aid to their firefighter colleagues in Ukraine.A team made the 1,500 mile trip to handover another fire appliance, together with an incident response unit, and a 4x4 paramedic unit donated by the International Fire & Rescue Association to help Ukraine's emergency services.

The team are part of the larger convoy carrying thousands of items of life saving kit to support firefighters in the war-torn country. It was the third humanitarian convoy to leave for Ukraine with donations from fire and rescue services around the UK. It included vehicles, hoses, helmets, thermal imaging cameras, generators, ladders, rescue equipment and protective equipment. The total number of vehicles handed over is now at 60.

Northumberland Fire and Rescue Service’s Area Manager, Rob Clow said: “The handover to our Ukrainian colleagues was an emotional occasion, when the full magnitude of what the team had achieved sank in.

“Having driven almost 1,500 miles, the team will be making their way back to the UK over the next couple of days. This has been a fantastic effort, as part of a national convoy of 24 vehicles led by the National Fire Chiefs' Council and Fire Aid.” Northumberland Fire Authority Chair Councillor Colin Horncastle said: “This has been an incredible journey for our firefighters. Our Fire and Rescue Service should be very proud of what they have achieved and how they will help save lives.

“The situation in Ukraine remains at the forefront of everyone’s mind and as a county we will do whatever we can to help out those in a crisis.”