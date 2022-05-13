A person who has been stealing milk for over a year from a doctors surgery is being sought by police.

Danes Dyke Doctors surgery on Scalby Road in Scarborough has had milk stolen from them in a spate of thefts occurring over the past 12 months.

Now North Yorkshire Police have released images of a man they wanted to speak to who might have information which could help their investigation.

Anyone who recognises the man in the CCTV stills is being asked to contact North Yorkshire Police ask for Dave Brant.

