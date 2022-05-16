A drink-driver killed a family's pet dog after crashing into their car while travelling down a motorway at high-speed and filming herself on Snapchat.

Katie Webster, 32, had been drinking when she got behind the wheel and reached speeds of up to 107mph on the A1(M) southbound carriageway.

Webster, of Dixon Way, Coundon, County Durham, filmed herself on Snapchat prior to the smash on 15 September 2021.

She collided with a couple who were driving home from a day trip to Northumberland with their child and dog.

Appearing at Durham Crown Court, she was sentenced to 12 months in custody for dangerous driving, driving without insurance or a licence, driving over the limit of alcohol and assaulting an emergency worker.

She was also banned from driving for three years and six months.

Prosecutor Tabitha Buck told the court on Friday 13 May that the impact of the crash caused the family's car to 'flip and roll about five times' onto its roof, killing their pet dog and fracturing the mother's spine.

The father and child escaped the collision without serious injury, but all three passengers were said to have been 'black and blue'.

The court heard when arrested, the defendant attempted to leave the scene but was taken to hospital and then attacked a police officer.

In a victim impact statement the mother of the family said they still had nightmares and flashbacks after thinking they were going to die.

Ms Buck said Webster was driving at speeds between 99mph and 107mph before she crashed into the back of the family's car at about 8pm.

Following the incident the defendant's mobile was seized and Snapchat videos were found which were filmed while Webster was driving at high speeds.

The court heard that Webster had said she had drunk 'two glasses of wine' and 'did not remember the collision'.

It was also told Webster had a previous conviction for drink-driving and driving without insurance where she was given a suspended prison sentence.

Vic Laffey, defending, told the court that Webster had had the 'good sense' to plead guilty.

He said: "It is quite obvious that she (Webster) has her own demons and has problems with her personal circumstances.

"On the day of the offence there had been a significant altercation with her estranged partner who came to her home and caused a disturbance."He added: "She has problems with alcohol but is not drinking at all now.

"She is finished with alcohol and has no intention to recommence drinking. She has no intention of getting behind the wheel either."

Judge James Adkin, the Recorder of Durham, who was sentencing Webster, said: "You were very drunk and out of control.

"You didn't think about anyone else but yourself when you got behind the wheel that day.

"There was significant potential here to injure or kill other road users on one of the region's busiest roads."