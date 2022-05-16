Preparations have been completed for the 'biggest ever' pre-match display at St James' Park.

Ahead of Newcastle's last home game of the season against Arsenal, 49,000 pieces of tin foil have been places on every home seat in the stadium.

Wor Flags, the fan organisation responsible for displays at the club, is urging every supporter to get involved and arrive 10 minutes early.

A photograph posted on their social media pages reveals the display will pay tribute to the city's icons, such as the Newcastle Brown Ale blue star.

"It is our biggest display we've ever done and for them to work we need the fans in the ground and waving the flags," urged Wor Flags in a statement to fans. "Without the fans it won't so please get to the ground nice and early."

The stakes are low for Newcastle who have avoided relegation but they could barely be higher for the travelling team.

Arsenal are now two points behind arch rivals Tottenham in their battle for the final Champions League place.

Although the Gunners will be gunning for the win but Newcastle coach Eddie Howe said his players aren't on the beach just yet either.