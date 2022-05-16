Police appeal for witnesses after babies graves vandalised in Stockton cemetery

Police in Stockton are appealing for witnesses, after a report of damage to graves in Durham Road Cemetery.The damage was caused to a number of babies’ graves within the cemetery.

It's thought the vandalism has been occuring over a three week period prior to Saturday 30th April.Items including ornaments and vases have been reported stolen and smashed, and flowers have been picked up and scattered.

Anyone with information regarding these incidents or those responsible for the damage is asked to contact PC Anthony Wraith from Stockton Neighbourhood Policing Team.