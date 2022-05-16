Officers are appealing for information following an assault in Newcastle which left a young man with a fractured skull.

Northumbria Police said a 24-year-old man was walking along Neville Street when he was allegedly approached by another male who then punched the victim to the face, causing him to fall to the floor and hit his head.

Emergency services attended following the incident at about 12.20am on Sunday 15 May and the man was taken to hospital in a critical condition.

The incident was reported to have taken place on Neville Street, in Newcastle. Credit: Google Maps

An investigation was launched and police are keen to identify a man who was in the area at the time of the incident and may be able to assist officers with their investigation.

The man is described as:

White male

Around 6ft tall

Medium build

Black/dark brown hair fade with full light brown/ginger beard

Possibly wearing a bright blue jumper, black skinny jeans and Tommy Mallet shoes

Anyone with information should contact Northumbria Police on 101.