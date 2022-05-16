Violent protestors have been jailed for a combined 42 years for their parts in causing ‘unacceptable' and 'shameful’ disorder in Newcastle.

Pockets of disorder broke out during planned protest activity being held at Grey’s Monument in the city in June 2020.

Police said footage captured on the day showed fighting and scuffles break out between protesters and counter protesters - while missiles were thrown and smoke canisters were let off.

The unrest left a number of officers, police dogs and horses with injuries.

In addition, a 17 year-old protestor who suffered a head injury after she was struck with a bottle needed hospital treatment.

During the day, Monument was graffitied and litter dropped in the area.

More than 200 hours of footage has been examined as part of a major investigation into the disorder on 13 June.

A total of 38 people were charged with violent disorder including 34 men and two women, as well as two teenagers.

In the last two weeks, 20 people have been sentenced at Newcastle Crown Court for their roles – after pleading guilty to violent disorder.

Between them they were sentenced to a combined 507 months - just more than 42 years - behind bars.

Assistant Chief Constable for Northumbria Police, Neil Hutchison, said: “The scenes we watched unfold during this protest activity were absolutely unacceptable and have no place here in our city – a place which prides itself on being friendly and hospitable.

“I am pleased that those convicted have been brought to justice for their shameful and violent actions."

He added: “We understand the right to lawful protest is a key part of any democracy which the police will uphold, however we will not allow them to be used as an excuse to commit crime."

Northumbria Police said a number of people are yet to appear in court charged with violent disorder and have urged the public not to speculate as it could impact the cases.

Those convicted and sentenced so far are:

• Craig Hornsby, of Wordsworth Close, Hexham, jailed for 28 months

• Christopher Bone, of Affleck Street, Gateshead, jailed for 29 months

• Neil Drummond, of Audley Road, South Gosforth, two years imprisonment suspended for two years

• Ryan Barlow, of Parklands Way, Felling, jailed for 27 months

• Ronald Short, of Stockwell Green in Newcastle, jailed for 27 months

• Michael O’Brien, of Beresford Gardens in Byker, jailed for 27 months

• Wendy Robson, of Tauton Avenue, North Shields, jailed for 29 months

• Jay Plunkett, of Lumley Walk, Dunston, jailed for 27 months

• Elliott Wright, of Paxton Court in Pity Me, Durham, jailed for 27 months

• Christopher Butters, of Moorland Avenue, Bedlington, jailed for 31 months

• Colin Green, of Church Street, Sunderland, jailed for 29 months

• Darhys Moore, of Fern Close, Prudhoe, 24 months imprisonment suspended for 12 months

• Christopher Simpson, of Cedar Road, Fenham, jailed for 29 months

• Christopher Wood, of Malvern Road, Washington, jailed for 28 months

• Usman Ogiden, of Gerald Street, Benwell, jailed for 26 months

• Philip Scorfield, of Howlett Hall Road, Newcastle. jailed for 29 months

• Derek Hasse, of Ross Grove, Cramlington, jailed for 26 months

• John Mann, of Acomb Crescent, Gosforth, jailed for 29 months

• George Coulson, of Beechburn Walk, Newcastle, jailed for 29 months

• Matthew Chapman, of Church Street East, Sunderland, jailed for 30 months