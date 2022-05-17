Police forces across the region are urging people to 'Bin a knife to save a life' as they begin a week of action aimed at reducing the devastation caused by knife crime.

It's part of a national campaign to get knives off the street.

Officers will be carrying out targeted activity including educational inputs and searches as part of the ongoing work to tackle knife crime and keep communities safe.

Surrender bins will also be available at different stations in each Force area, encouraging members of the public to hand over any unwanted knives or sharp objects which they fear could fall into the wrong hands and endanger a life.

Northumbria Police Assistant Chief Constable Neil Hutchison says the Force is dedicated to supporting those impacted by it. Credit: Northumbria Police

Northumbria Police Assistant Chief Constable Neil Hutchison said: “Thankfully here in the Northumbria Police area, we see lower levels of knife crime than comparative areas of the country. However, it remains one of our top priorities, and we remain proactive in our approach to ensure this region remains one of the safest places to live, work and visit.

“Our officers work all year round with partners to reduce the impact of knife crime and educate about the potentially devastating consequences of carrying a knife.

He added: “The surrender bins encourage people to safely dispose of knives so that everyone can help make sure no family has to face the harmful impact knife crime can have.

“These could be old kitchen knives, antiques found in an attic, or something used for fishing or hunting. This is a way to dispose of items safely, so they never run this risk of falling into the wrong hands."

Northumbria Police will also be executing warrants, carrying out searches, seizing harmful weapons and taking proactive action against anyone caught in possession of a knife.

Surrender bins are now in place at the following stations from 16-21 May:

Northumbria Police

Forth Banks

Middle Engine Lane

Southwick

Bedlington

South Shields

Gateshead

Hexham

Durham Police