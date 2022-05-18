Play Brightcove video

Watch Rachel Bullock's Video Report

A group of cheerleaders from County Durham have returned from the world's biggest cheerleading competition with a clutch of medals.

Two teams from the Derwent Valley Allstars, in Consett, qualified for the cheerleading contest in Disney World Florida where they went up again against hundreds of squads from around the world.

Among the competition were cheerleaders from countries including the US and Canada where the sport is well established.

The two teams, Notorious and Royalty, are from one of only four clubs from the UK to make it through to the competition.

At the event, Notorious made it through to the semi-finals and Royalty made the final - meaning that the Allstars ranked ninth in the world.

Although Allstar teams have been entered into the competition before, this year was the first time they qualified.

Coach Jaz Newton said: "It's such a prestigious event competing against teams around the world.

"We are such a small club in the corner of the North East, and just seeing them walk out onto the floor before they even started anything was the proudest moment of my coaching career."

Many of the cheerleaders, aged between 11-18, started at the club when they were just five.

Isobel Andrew is one of the team and told ITV Tyne Tees: "I'm so proud of my team, not even just me, it's finding everyone who's on the same page and just the determination is so special and unique, I love them all so much."

Although it is thought there are just four clubs in the North East, Jaz said the club is always getting new enquiries as the sport is becoming increasingly popular.

Listen to ITV News' What You Need To Know podcast: