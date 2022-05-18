Durham County Cricket player Matthew Potts has earned his first call-up to the England test match cricket squad.

The Durham bowler has been named in the squad for the first two tests of the forthcoming series against New Zealand.

Potts, 23, is the leading wicket taker in first class cricket so far this season.

His Durham team mate Ben Stokes will be England's Captain when the series gets underway at Lord's next month.

The uncapped player was named to make his England debut alongside fellow newbie Harry Brook.

Matthew Potts reacts to the news he'll be making his England debut:

Credit: Durham County Cricket

Responding to the news Potts said: "The last 12 hours have been a bit of a whirlwind but I'm absolutely thrilled.

"Me and the family are really overwhelmed by the news.

"I've worked really hard this summer to try and take wickets and win games for Durham.

"It's just nice that the hard work over the last three years has paid off."

Rob Key, the director of men's cricket, made the announcement alongside incoming head coach Brendon McCullum, and Ben Stokes.

With a number of key England players missing, the head of England's cricket thinks Potts' 35 wickets at 18.57 is an ideal addition to the team.

Mark Wood, Jofra Archer, Chris Woakes, Olly Stone, Saqib Mahmood and Matthew Fisher are currently out of action.

Mr Key said: "I like the look of this Matt Potts. I'm pretty excited by what he offers."

He added: "Ben Stokes has seen him close at hand, I've seen a lot of him on the stream and the scouts have seen a hell of a lot of him. They understand his character, and that's the one thing that really stood out when people are talking about him.

"You see the way he runs in, the way that it looks like if you're facing him, you're in a proper contest. These are the picks I get really excited about."

Potts' England debut will be on 2 June.

