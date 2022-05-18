The family of a young driver who died in a crash in Gateshead have said they are 'numb with disbelief'.

Mark Hoult had to be freed from an overturned vehicle on the Lobley Hill footbridge of the roundabout above the A1 just after 4am on Saturday 7 May.

The 23-year-old, of Burnopfield, was taken to hospital following the collision but later died from his injuries.

On Wednesday 18 May, his family paid tribute and thanked those who tried to save his life.

They said: “We are truly heartbroken and numb with disbelief.

"Mark was a loving and caring young man with everything to live for.

"He was always looking for that next challenge and exploring what the world had to offer.

“We would like to thank everyone for their love and continued support. We also extend our sincere thanks to the RVI and the emergency services."

The family has also asked that they are given time and privacy to grieve.

An investigation was launched following the incident to establish the circumstances and Northumbria Police continue to appeal for information.

PC Marc Lennox, of Northumbria Police Motor Patrols, said: “Our thoughts remain with Mark’s family and friends as they attempt to come to terms with their devastating loss and we ask that their privacy is respected.

“I want to thank those who have already come forward with information to help our investigation and encourage anyone yet to get in touch to contact officers.

“We are appealing to anyone who may have seen a white Renault Megane travelling around the time of the incident or has dashcam or CCTV of the surrounding area to contact us as we try to establish exactly what has happened.”

Anyone with information can contact police by calling 101 quoting log NP-20220507-0142.