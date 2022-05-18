Drivers in County Durham are being urged to use alternative routes after a large sinkhole appeared on the A694.

Police closed the road at the bottom of Medomsley Bank (B6310 / Longclose Bank), yesterday on Tuesday afternoon, 17 May, and it will not reopen until Durham County Council have conducted an investigation.

The 4ft-wide sinkhole means drivers are being asked to avoid the A694 from Rowlands Gill to Shotley Bridge.

Durham Police said: "Please use alternative routes. There is already a large build up of traffic in the area."

Officers at the scene are turning drivers away from the area.

Police at the scene of the 4ft-wide sinkhole on the A694. Credit: NCJ MEDIA

Engineers for Durham County Council are currently assessing the sinkhole to find the cause of it.

They are working alongside the Coal Authority and Northumbrian Water.

Anthea Coxon, Durham County Council’s highways services manager, said: “We were made aware of a sinkhole on the A694/B6310 at Medomsley, early yesterday evening (Tuesday 17 May).

“Our emergency response team attended to make the area safe, with fencing erected."

She added: “Once the cause and scale of the sinkhole are established, a programme of repairs will begin as soon as possible.”

