A motorcyclist has died following a collision near in North Yorkshire.

A 52 year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene of the accident, which happened on West Road with the junction for Lothersdale, Skipton at around 6.23pm on Tuesday 17 May.

Police have not yet named the person who has died.

The crash involved a silver Yamaha Thundercat motorbike and a black Ford Fiesta; the 18 year-old driver of the Fiesta was not injured and has been helping officers with their enquiries.

The road was closed for several hours while emergency services worked at the scene. It re-opened at around 1.30am in the early hours of 18 May.

North Yorkshire Police is now appealing for witnesses who saw the accident or either vehicle before the collision.

