Skips are being placed in Newcastle suburbs to prevent rubbish building up as students leave for the summer.

Newcastle University Student's Union is placing skips in Jesmond and West Jesmond, which have high student populations, so that those leaving the area from the summer do not leave household waste in the area.

It is part of its 'Leave Newcastle Happy' campaign which takes place at the end of each academic year. It aims ensure student areas are left clean after students have moved out.

The skips are free and can be used for any items that cannot be recycled or donated.

As part of the Scheme Newcastle University Student's Union is working with the British Heart Foundation, donating unwanted items to the charity.

It is hoped steps to leave student areas tidy after people have gone home for the summer will help create more positive relationships between students, Newcastle City Council, and local residents.

The skips will be in the following back lanes during the weekend 10 to 12 June:

29 Bayswater Rd, NE2 3HR

9 Cavendish Pl, NE2 2NH

9 Devonshire Pl, NE2 2NB

69 Forsyth Rd, NE2 3DB

112 Manor House Rd, NE2 2LY

15 Queen's Terrace, NE2 2PJ

7 Sunbury Ave, NE2 3HD

