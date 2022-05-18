Three parachutists were spotted 'jumping' from the top of Newcastle's second tallest building.

The unofficial jump from the tower block, in Jesmond, is being investigated by police.

Northumbria Police received reports at around 9.40pm on Monday 16 May of three unknown males parachuting from the top of Vale House, on Lansdowne Gardens.

After reportedly making the 262ft jump, it is said the three then left on foot and are believed not to have been injured.

A Northumbria Police spokesperson said: “At around 9.40pm yesterday (Monday), police received a report of a disturbance at Vale House on Lansdowne Gardens in Jesmond.

“It was reported that three unknown males parachuted off the roof of the building and landed in a nearby car park before leaving the area on foot.

“Enquiries are ongoing to establish if any criminal offences have taken place. It is not believed that anyone was injured.”

The parachutists reportedly landed uninjured following the jump from the tower block roof. Credit: NCJ Media

Some members of the public witnessed the jump, including 27-year-old Dom Partridge who was sat in the beer garden of the nearby Blue Bell pub.

"I heard a crack - as the parachutes make a really loud noise when pulled, and then I saw someone floating down from the building," he said.

"I thought it was an action man figure with a parachute at first, but then I realised it was people base jumping after the second one came down."

Vale House resident, Julia Liddell, also witnessed the apparent parachutists from her 14th floor apartment.

She said: "About half past nine I heard a load of fluttering and saw a black thing go past my window.

"So I looked out and I could see somebody in a parachute who had jumped off the building.

"Then all of a sudden, another one came flying by. I think there could have been up to three of them because I seen another one filming across the grass from the steps.

"Somebody getting access to the roof is really serious."

