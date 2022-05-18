Police investigate after "unexplained" death of man in Gateshead

Investigations are underway after a man died from serious injuries in Gateshead.

Northumbria Police were called to an address on Clavering Road in Winlaton around 9am on Tuesday 18 May.

Officers confirmed that 47-year-old man has died at the scene after being found with serious injuries. His next of kin are aware and are being supported by specialist officers.

Police are treating the death as unexplained. They're urging anyone with information to come forward.