A cinema and restaurant venue in Newcastle city centre will be closed for at least the next four weeks over safety concerns.

The Gate, on Newgate Street, confirmed on Tuesday 17 May that the site would remain temporarily closed as it upgraded its fire systems and safety measures.

It comes following its initial closure on 5 May following 'the identification of a safety concern' with the building.

All but three businesses, The Mayfair Pub, The Hustle and The Lofts, are closed.

In a post on Facebook, The Gate said: "The health and safety of all those who visit and work in, and around, our places is our utmost priority.

"As a result, we will be carrying out an upgrade to some of the fire systems and measures at The gate to ensure we operate at the highest safety standard.

"While these works are carried out, The Gate will remain closed for at least four weeks."

The Gate first announced its temporary closure on 5 May following what it called the 'identification of a safety concern' with the building.

The following day it said on Facebook that both the venue and car park were closed.

In a statement, it wrote: "As a precaution, we have implemented a temporary closure of The Gate due to some potential safety concerns.

"The health and safety of all those in and around our building is our utmost priority."

It added that it recognised the impact the closure would have on both businesses and visitors and apologised for the disruption.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To know...