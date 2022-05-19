Police are investigating after a 12-year-old boy was allegedly threatened and robbed in Middlesbrough woodland.

Cleveland Police say the incident happened between 2.30pm and 3pm on Tuesday 17 May in the woods behind Trinity Catholic College, on Lacy Road.

The boy is said to have been approached by a suspect who allegedly threatened him with a knife, before making off with sweets which the victim had.

Police say the boy was uninjured, but left shaken by the incident.

The suspect is described as a male, possibly a juvenile, of average build, around 5ft 8” tall and wearing a black tracksuit with his face covered.

Any with information should contact Detective Constable David Armstrong on 101, quoting incident number 083354.

Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111.