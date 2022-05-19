Cleveland Police is investigating reports of a rape at an industrial estate in central Middlesbrough.

Officers first appeared at Cannon Park in Middlesbrough at midday on 19 May.

A large cordon was placed around woodland on Bulmer Way, which backs onto a busy stretch of the A66.

At around 3pm, a police van was seen driving to the cordon, where police officers searched the woodland area with sticks and evidence bags.

Police officers later took down the tape and left the industrial estate.

A spokesperson from Cleveland Police has since said: “The police presence is part of ongoing enquiries into a report of rape on a female.”